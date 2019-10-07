Reviewing Tricida Inc. (TCDA)’s and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)’s results

We are contrasting Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 33 0.00 26.56M -2.82 0.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.03 93.65M -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tricida Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tricida Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 79,378,362.22% -108.8% -59.9% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 718,726,016.88% -49% -37.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tricida Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Tricida Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tricida Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 83.07% and its average price target is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84% of Tricida Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.05% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Tricida Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36%

For the past year Tricida Inc. was more bullish than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tricida Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.