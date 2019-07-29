Reviewing Tricida Inc. (TCDA)’s and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s results

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.37 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tricida Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5%

Liquidity

16.5 and 16.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tricida Inc. Its rival Lannett Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Tricida Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lannett Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tricida Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Lannett Company Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 39.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tricida Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 90.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Tricida Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of Lannett Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. 3.01% 10.9% 60.95% 22.17% 0% 53.99% Lannett Company Inc. -20.03% -26.56% -36.11% 7.28% -63.02% 15.93%

For the past year Tricida Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lannett Company Inc.

Summary

Tricida Inc. beats Lannett Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.