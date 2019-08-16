Reviewing Tribune Media Company (TRCO)’s and NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s results

Both Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) and NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune Media Company 46 2.03 N/A 4.08 11.39 NTN Buzztime Inc. 3 0.37 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tribune Media Company and NTN Buzztime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune Media Company 0.00% 11% 4.7% NTN Buzztime Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.63 beta indicates that Tribune Media Company is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tribune Media Company is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival NTN Buzztime Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Tribune Media Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NTN Buzztime Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tribune Media Company and NTN Buzztime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.59% and 36% respectively. Tribune Media Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of NTN Buzztime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tribune Media Company 0.15% 0.48% 0.54% 1.31% 38.34% 2.4% NTN Buzztime Inc. 8.41% -9.7% 11.67% 14.07% -27.96% 71.79%

For the past year Tribune Media Company has weaker performance than NTN Buzztime Inc.

Summary

Tribune Media Company beats NTN Buzztime Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.