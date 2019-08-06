Reviewing TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH)’s and Its Rivals results

As Residential Construction company, TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.05% of TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.65% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TRI Pointe Group Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.50% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have TRI Pointe Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 4.90% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing TRI Pointe Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TRI Pointe Group Inc. N/A 13 8.88 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

TRI Pointe Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio TRI Pointe Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.50 2.52

$15 is the consensus price target of TRI Pointe Group Inc., with a potential upside of 11.77%. As a group, Residential Construction companies have a potential upside of 75.33%. Based on the results shown earlier, TRI Pointe Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TRI Pointe Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRI Pointe Group Inc. 6.79% 13.7% 3.95% 7.29% -3.25% 25.25% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year TRI Pointe Group Inc. has weaker performance than TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

TRI Pointe Group Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

TRI Pointe Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. It also builds and sells land and lots. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, it offers financial services, such as mortgage financing and title services. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.