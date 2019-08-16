Reviewing TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH)’s and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP)’s results

Both TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) are Residential Construction companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRI Pointe Group Inc. 13 0.61 N/A 1.54 8.88 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 3 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TRI Pointe Group Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TRI Pointe Group Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.9% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

TRI Pointe Group Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 0 0 0 0.00

TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s upside potential is 12.02% at a $15 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of TRI Pointe Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.74% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of TRI Pointe Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRI Pointe Group Inc. 6.79% 13.7% 3.95% 7.29% -3.25% 25.25% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 3% 2.15% -7.21% -31.33% -57.08% 23.6%

For the past year TRI Pointe Group Inc. has stronger performance than Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors TRI Pointe Group Inc. beats Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. It also builds and sells land and lots. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, it offers financial services, such as mortgage financing and title services. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.