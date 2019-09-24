Reviewing Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)’s results

Both Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex Company Inc. 73 7.45 N/A 2.19 37.38 Vulcan Materials Company 131 4.26 N/A 4.24 32.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trex Company Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company has higher revenue and earnings than Trex Company Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Trex Company Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trex Company Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9% Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Trex Company Inc. has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vulcan Materials Company’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trex Company Inc. Its rival Vulcan Materials Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Trex Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trex Company Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex Company Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 6 2.86

Trex Company Inc.’s downside potential is -12.38% at a $77.33 average target price. Competitively Vulcan Materials Company has a consensus target price of $155.86, with potential upside of 4.06%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Vulcan Materials Company is looking more favorable than Trex Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trex Company Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 99.4%. 0.5% are Trex Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72% Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03%

For the past year Trex Company Inc. has weaker performance than Vulcan Materials Company

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Vulcan Materials Company.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.