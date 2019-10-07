Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 64.01M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 42,112,500.54% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 10,757,983,193.28% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s potential upside is 847.15% and its average price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.