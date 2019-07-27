Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Synlogic Inc.
|8
|80.84
|N/A
|-2.04
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synlogic Inc.
|0.00%
|-36.2%
|-32.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.9. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
|Synlogic Inc.
|0.12%
|3.77%
|-19.34%
|3.38%
|-22%
|17.83%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synlogic Inc.
Summary
Synlogic Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
