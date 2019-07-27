Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 80.84 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.9. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.