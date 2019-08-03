Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

This is a contrast between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 394.07% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 7.7%. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.