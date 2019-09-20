Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.03 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 61.9% respectively. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.