Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 9.23 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 16.61% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.