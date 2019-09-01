Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|9.23
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Liquidity
Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 16.61% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.
Summary
Radius Health Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.