Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

This is a contrast between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 145.03% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.