Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

This is a contrast between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|12
|26.68
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 145.03% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
