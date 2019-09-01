Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 NextCure Inc. 20 263.06 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively NextCure Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential downside of -4.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 30.8%. Insiders held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NextCure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NextCure Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.