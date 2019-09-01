Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|20
|263.06
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively NextCure Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential downside of -4.98%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 30.8%. Insiders held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NextCure Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors NextCure Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
