Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 46.50 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 167.20% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 42.4% respectively. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

