Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

Since Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.