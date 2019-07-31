Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|17.63
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.96%
|-7.08%
|-9.48%
|-21.05%
|-60.23%
|59.09%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Summary
Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.