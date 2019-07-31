Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 17.63 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.