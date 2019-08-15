Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 202.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.