Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Liquidity
4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 202.34%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.
Summary
Immunic Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
