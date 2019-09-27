Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 0.00 23.06M -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,636,572.21% 0% 0% Evogene Ltd. 1,414,984,352.95% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Evogene Ltd.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.