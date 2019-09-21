Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 4.8% respectively. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.