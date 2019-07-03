Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
