Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.