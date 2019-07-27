Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 101.68 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.