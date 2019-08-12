Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|33
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 22.4%. Insiders held roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
