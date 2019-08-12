Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 22.4%. Insiders held roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.