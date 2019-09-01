Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 33.26 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.