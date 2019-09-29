Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

We are contrasting Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,737,649.06% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 2,411,153,011.08% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 54.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 69.1% respectively. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.