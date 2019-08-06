Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.