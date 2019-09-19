Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Since Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 263.49% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 0% respectively. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.