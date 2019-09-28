Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,737,649.06% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 686,709,886.55% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.