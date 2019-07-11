Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 679.64 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.