Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 21.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.