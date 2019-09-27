Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 9,151,908,480.92% -61.5% -37.5% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,331,847.84% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

Trevena Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevena Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 286.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.