Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 23.63 N/A -0.35 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevena Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.39 beta indicates that Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 324.14%. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 consensus target price and a -9.91% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 31.6%. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.