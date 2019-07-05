Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 16.43 N/A -0.43 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevena Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 243.14% upside potential. Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 6.24%. Based on the results shown earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 43.4%. About 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.