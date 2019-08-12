Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Since Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 26.20 N/A -0.35 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevena Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trevena Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential is 282.56% at a $3.5 average price target. Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 136.58%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 85.5% respectively. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.