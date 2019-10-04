Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 30.36 N/A -0.35 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trevena Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 137,000,963.29% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Trevena Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has a 230.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. About 1% of Trevena Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.