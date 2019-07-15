Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

This is a contrast between Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 17.08 N/A -0.43 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 306.49 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trevena Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trevena Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 230.19% for Trevena Inc. with consensus target price of $3.5. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 84.80%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.