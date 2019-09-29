Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00 Galapagos NV 164 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 9,157,952,669.24% -61.5% -37.5% Galapagos NV 22,652,911.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and Galapagos NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 272.34%. On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential upside is 29.34% and its consensus price target is $199. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Galapagos NV as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Galapagos NV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 16.78%. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galapagos NV.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Trevena Inc. beats Galapagos NV.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.