Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 14.37 N/A -0.43 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 27.06 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevena Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trevena Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential is 292.46% at a $3.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26% of Trevena Inc. shares and 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.