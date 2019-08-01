Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 15.31 N/A -0.43 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

Trevena Inc. has a beta of 2.52 and its 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevena Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 268.42% and an $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 535.59% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Trevena Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 34%. About 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.