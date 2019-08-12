Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 26.07 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevena Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.39. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 284.57%. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 141.95%. The results provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.