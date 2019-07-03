Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 16.12 N/A -0.43 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Risk & Volatility

Trevena Inc. has a beta of 2.52 and its 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.5 is Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 243.14%. Competitively Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 118.98%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 11.9% respectively. 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.