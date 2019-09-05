Reviewing TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)’s and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods Inc. 57 0.57 N/A -1.03 0.00 Seneca Foods Corporation 26 0.21 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights TreeHouse Foods Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -1% Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seneca Foods Corporation’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TreeHouse Foods Inc. Its rival Seneca Foods Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 0.9 respectively. Seneca Foods Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TreeHouse Foods Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.73% and an $67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares and 62.3% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares. TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Seneca Foods Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TreeHouse Foods Inc. 1.21% 9.42% -11.14% 3.51% 24.43% 17.02% Seneca Foods Corporation 7.6% 12.34% 28.74% 8.63% 16.96% 11.91%

For the past year TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seneca Foods Corporation.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods Inc. beats Seneca Foods Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and Canada. The company operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export segments. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products. The company sells its pickles under the FarmanÂ’s, Nalley, Peter Piper, and SteinfeldÂ’s brand names; sauces and syrups under the BennettÂ’s, Hoffman House, RoddenberyÂ’s Northwoods, and San Antonio names; non-dairy powdered creamer under the Cremora name; non-dairy refrigerated liquid creamer under the Mocha Mix name; single serve hot beverages under the Caza Trail and Grove Square names; snack nuts and trail mixes under the AnnÂ’s House of Nuts and Amport names; other refrigerated products under the Second Nature name; jams and other sauces under the E.D. Smith and Habitant names; oatmeal under the McCannÂ’s name; refrigerated dressings and sauces under the Naturally Fresh name; mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces under the Cains and Olde Cape Cod names; and cleaning cloths under the Knox gelatin and J-Cloth names, as well as other products under the Schwartz and Saucemaker names. It sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.