Reviewing TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)’s and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V)’s results

Both TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods Inc. 58 0.55 N/A -1.03 0.00 McCormick & Company Incorporated 145 3.90 N/A 4.93 31.42

Table 1 demonstrates TreeHouse Foods Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -1% McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

TreeHouse Foods Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of TreeHouse Foods Inc. is $69.5, with potential upside of 26.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.4% of TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TreeHouse Foods Inc. 2.87% -9.09% -2.65% 20.24% 25.35% 15.05% McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.55% 0.43% 22.84% 4.82% 46.68% 11.69%

For the past year TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated beats TreeHouse Foods Inc.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and Canada. The company operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export segments. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products. The company sells its pickles under the FarmanÂ’s, Nalley, Peter Piper, and SteinfeldÂ’s brand names; sauces and syrups under the BennettÂ’s, Hoffman House, RoddenberyÂ’s Northwoods, and San Antonio names; non-dairy powdered creamer under the Cremora name; non-dairy refrigerated liquid creamer under the Mocha Mix name; single serve hot beverages under the Caza Trail and Grove Square names; snack nuts and trail mixes under the AnnÂ’s House of Nuts and Amport names; other refrigerated products under the Second Nature name; jams and other sauces under the E.D. Smith and Habitant names; oatmeal under the McCannÂ’s name; refrigerated dressings and sauces under the Naturally Fresh name; mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces under the Cains and Olde Cape Cod names; and cleaning cloths under the Knox gelatin and J-Cloth names, as well as other products under the Schwartz and Saucemaker names. It sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.