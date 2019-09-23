Reviewing TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TreeHouse Foods Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand TreeHouse Foods Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have TreeHouse Foods Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0.00% -2.50% -1.00% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing TreeHouse Foods Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods Inc. N/A 57 0.00 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.57 2.25

TreeHouse Foods Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. The rivals have a potential upside of -0.38%. Given TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TreeHouse Foods Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TreeHouse Foods Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TreeHouse Foods Inc. 1.21% 9.42% -11.14% 3.51% 24.43% 17.02% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Risk & Volatility

TreeHouse Foods Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. Competitively, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s rivals are 30.65% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

TreeHouse Foods Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and Canada. The company operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export segments. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products. The company sells its pickles under the FarmanÂ’s, Nalley, Peter Piper, and SteinfeldÂ’s brand names; sauces and syrups under the BennettÂ’s, Hoffman House, RoddenberyÂ’s Northwoods, and San Antonio names; non-dairy powdered creamer under the Cremora name; non-dairy refrigerated liquid creamer under the Mocha Mix name; single serve hot beverages under the Caza Trail and Grove Square names; snack nuts and trail mixes under the AnnÂ’s House of Nuts and Amport names; other refrigerated products under the Second Nature name; jams and other sauces under the E.D. Smith and Habitant names; oatmeal under the McCannÂ’s name; refrigerated dressings and sauces under the Naturally Fresh name; mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces under the Cains and Olde Cape Cod names; and cleaning cloths under the Knox gelatin and J-Cloth names, as well as other products under the Schwartz and Saucemaker names. It sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.