Reviewing Travelzoo (TZOO)’s and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)’s results

Both Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo 15 1.26 N/A 0.43 29.19 JMU Limited 1 0.74 N/A -15.02 0.00

Demonstrates Travelzoo and JMU Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7% JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1%

Volatility & Risk

Travelzoo has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. JMU Limited on the other hand, has -0.22 beta which makes it 122.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Travelzoo is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, JMU Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Travelzoo is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than JMU Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors while 1.3% of JMU Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Travelzoo shares. Comparatively, 0.02% are JMU Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Travelzoo’s stock price has smaller growth than JMU Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Travelzoo beats JMU Limited.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.