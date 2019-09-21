Reviewing TravelCenters of America LLC (TA)’s and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 18 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59

In table 1 we can see TravelCenters of America LLC and Secoo Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

TravelCenters of America LLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Secoo Holding Limited are 3.4 and 1.5 respectively. Secoo Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC and Secoo Holding Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Secoo Holding Limited is $9.5, which is potential 35.71% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TravelCenters of America LLC and Secoo Holding Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 24.9%. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC has stronger performance than Secoo Holding Limited

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors TravelCenters of America LLC.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.