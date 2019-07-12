Reviewing TravelCenters of America LLC (TA)’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)’s results

We are comparing TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 4 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 15 0.02 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TravelCenters of America LLC and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -111.9% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

TravelCenters of America LLC’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s 310.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TravelCenters of America LLC are 0.9 and 0.4. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc. has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TravelCenters of America LLC and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s potential downside is -91.88% and its average target price is $0.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.5% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 45% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.8% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -7.05% -12.14% -26.49% -13.79% 10.15% -1.86% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -6.76% 31.82% -4.75% -47.72% -60.06% 182.08%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC had bearish trend while Pier 1 Imports Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pier 1 Imports Inc. beats TravelCenters of America LLC on 4 of the 7 factors.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.