Reviewing TravelCenters of America LLC (TA)’s and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s results

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 19 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 MarineMax Inc. 17 0.25 N/A 1.68 9.20

Table 1 demonstrates TravelCenters of America LLC and MarineMax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

TravelCenters of America LLC’s current beta is 1.65 and it happens to be 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MarineMax Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TravelCenters of America LLC. Its rival MarineMax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. MarineMax Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

TravelCenters of America LLC and MarineMax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00 MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, MarineMax Inc.’s average price target is $24.5, while its potential upside is 69.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TravelCenters of America LLC and MarineMax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 88.5%. TravelCenters of America LLC’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC’s stock price has smaller decline than MarineMax Inc.

Summary

MarineMax Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TravelCenters of America LLC.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.