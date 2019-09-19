Reviewing TransUnion (TRU)’s and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 73 6.15 N/A 1.61 51.45 PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.76 N/A 0.04 136.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TransUnion and PRGX Global Inc. PRGX Global Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than TransUnion. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TransUnion’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of PRGX Global Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

TransUnion is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. PRGX Global Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, PRGX Global Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. PRGX Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransUnion.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TransUnion and PRGX Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of TransUnion is $84.33, with potential upside of 3.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TransUnion and PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of TransUnion shares. Comparatively, PRGX Global Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year TransUnion has 45.76% stronger performance while PRGX Global Inc. has -40.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors TransUnion beats PRGX Global Inc.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.