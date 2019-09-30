Reviewing TransUnion (TRU)’s and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s results

Both TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 82 1.94 186.99M 1.61 51.45 HMS Holdings Corp. 37 1.46 85.66M 0.78 45.03

Demonstrates TransUnion and HMS Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. HMS Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TransUnion. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. TransUnion is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 227,731,092.44% 16.6% 4.5% HMS Holdings Corp. 229,589,922.27% 9.9% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

TransUnion’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HMS Holdings Corp.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

TransUnion has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. HMS Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransUnion.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TransUnion and HMS Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 3.97% for TransUnion with average price target of $84.33. Competitively the average price target of HMS Holdings Corp. is $48, which is potential 39.25% upside. The data provided earlier shows that HMS Holdings Corp. appears more favorable than TransUnion, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of TransUnion’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year TransUnion was more bullish than HMS Holdings Corp.

Summary

TransUnion beats HMS Holdings Corp. on 10 of the 15 factors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.