Reviewing TransUnion (TRU)’s and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s results

Both TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 73 6.10 N/A 1.61 51.45 Fiserv Inc. 94 11.95 N/A 2.47 42.68

Table 1 highlights TransUnion and Fiserv Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fiserv Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TransUnion. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. TransUnion’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Fiserv Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8%

Risk & Volatility

TransUnion’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fiserv Inc.’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TransUnion’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fiserv Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. TransUnion therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TransUnion and Fiserv Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 Fiserv Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

$84.33 is TransUnion’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.92%. Meanwhile, Fiserv Inc.’s consensus target price is $116.25, while its potential upside is 11.66%. The data provided earlier shows that Fiserv Inc. appears more favorable than TransUnion, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TransUnion and Fiserv Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.12%. 0.5% are TransUnion’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Fiserv Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year TransUnion has stronger performance than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats TransUnion on 9 of the 12 factors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.